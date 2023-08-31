Tri-City Outlasts Eugene in Extras

A six-run 12th inning and a stout bullpen pushed the Tri-City Dust Devils (19-35 2H, 53-67) past the Eugene Emeralds (28-28 2H, 62-60) for a 9-4 win Wednesday night at PK Park that evened the teams' six-game series at a win apiece.

RF Alexander Ramirez's two-run double bounding down the left field line was the big blow, scoring 3B Werner Blakely and 1B Cam Williams to give the Dust Devils a 5-3 lead. C Kevin Bruggeman's RBI single made it 6-3 and 2B Adrian Placencia's two-run homer off Eugene to right off Eugene reliever Nick Morreale (6-4) broke the game open and made it 8-3. An RBI triple by Arol Vera scored CF Joe Stewart to cap the six-run frame which helped the team break a six-game losing streak.

The game had been closely contested for the first 11 innings, with Tri-City scoring two runs in regulation on a 4th inning RBI double by Blakely and a 7th inning solo home run by Williams off the batter's eye in center field. The switch-hitting first baseman's second home run since joining the Dust Devils tied the game at 2-2.

The deadlock stayed in place to extra innings, with both teams losing a runner on the basepaths in the 10th. Tri-City then broke through in the 11th. Bruggeman entered the game at second as a pinch automatic runner and quickly moved to third on a successful sacrifice bunt by LF Steven Rivas. 2B Adrian Placencia followed with a long enough sac fly to left to score a sliding Bruggeman for a 3-2 Dust Devils lead.

The visitors then got two outs in the bottom of the 11th, with Emeralds 2B Ghordy Santos getting to third on a groundout as the auto runner. Tri-City reliever Willian Suarez (3-3) checked Santos, then pointed home to take on dangerous Eugene SS Aeverson Arteaga. As Suarez got set in the stretch, he caught Santos taking a few sprint steps toward home plate and the Dust Devils righty balked, scoring Santos and tying the game at 3-3. Suarez recovered to strike out Arteaga and move the game to the 12th, where his teammates all the runs needed to back him for the win.

Lefty Dylan Phillips got the final three outs, allowing what ended up an academic run on a wild pitch for the final 9-4 margin. He, Suarez and righty Hayden Seig combined for 5.2 innings of hitless relief with 11 strikeouts to aid the Dust Devils in their victory. Starter Chase Chaney went 6.1 innings in a nice bounce back from his last start, giving his side another quality start by giving up only two runs on five hits with four strikeouts.

At the plate Tri-City pounded out 14 hits, thanks in part to its huge 12th inning. Blakely and Williams both had three-hit games to pace the attack, and Stewart and Vera both had hits in their final two at-bats to join Wednesday's multi-hit club.

Tri-City will attempt to make it two straight in game three of their six-game series with Eugene at 6:35 p.m. at PK Park. A pair of left-handers are scheduled to duel, as Nick Horvath (0-1, 3.55 ERA) has been announced as the Dust Devils starter and Seth Lonsway (1-9, 5.91 ERA) the same for the Emeralds. Broadcast coverage begins with the pregame show at 6:15 p.m., both here and at the MiLB First Pitch app.

The Dust Devils will return home to Gesa Stadium for their final home series of the season Tuesday, September 5 against Vancouver. Tickets for the Canadians series are on sale now with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

