Frogs Comeback Comes up Short

Pasco, Washington - AquaSox infielder Justin Lavey was thrown out at home plate for the game's final out when he tried to stretch a triple into a game-tying run as the Tri-City Dust Devis (12-14) escaped with a 7-6 win after the Everett AquaSox (11-17) scored three runs in the final inning.

The AquaSox scored the game's first two runs of the game before an out was recorded. Dust Devils starting pitcher Jake Smith hit Noelvi Marte with the game's first pitch and Spencer Packard then reached base on a throwing error. Marte scored one batter later when Tyler Keenan singled into center field. Packard then scored when Alberto Rodriguez singled into right field and the AquaSox jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

The Dust Devils wasted little time in erasing the deficit and taking a lead of their own. Kyle Kasser, Kyren Paris and Jordyn Adams led off the bottom of the first inning with three straight singles to load the bases. AquaSox starting pitcher Jimmy Joyce then hit Gabe Matthews to force Kasser home for Tri-City's first run. Paris then tied the game at 2-2 when he scored on a wild pitch. Adams scored the go ahead run on a Franciso Del Valle one out single. Matthews scored the final run of the inning when he tagged up from third and came home on a Straton Podaras sacrifice fly to give the Dust Devils a 4-2 lead at the end of the first inning.

The AquaSox cut the Dust Devils lead in half in the third inning when Lavey hit an RBI single that scored Keenan to make it a 4-3 game.

The Dust Devils would add on additional insurance runs in the fourth inning on a throwing error, a Del Valle RBI single in the fifth inning and a Mike Peabody RBI double in the eighth inning as they took a 7-3 lead into the ninth inning.

Down by four runs, the AquaSox started to stage a rally as Cole Barr and Packard each walked to provide the team with needed base runners. Keenan singled into right field, scoring Barr and trimming the Dust Devils lead to 7-4. Lavey then stepped up to the plate representing the tying run with two outs and two base runners, Packard on third and Keenan on second. Lavey hit a ball deep to center field that went over the head of Adams and bounced off the warning track and the outfield wall. Packard and Keenan both scored easily as Lavey rounded second and ended for third base, determined to stretch the hit into a triple. Lavey slid into third base safely but then things got even more interesting. The relay throw sailed wide of third base and into foul territory. Lavey then jumped up and took off for home with a chance at potentially scoring the winning run. Unfortunately for the AquaSox the errant throw took a favorable bounce for the Dust Devils as third baseman Kasser quickly retrieved the baseball and threw home to the catcher. The ball arrived to home plate 15 to 20 feet ahead of Lavey who was tagged out by Podaras as he slid home, ending the game with the Dust Devils holding on for the 7-6 win.

Lavey finished the game two for five, a triple and 3 RBI. Lavey's slash line in the month of May (seven games) is .464/.545/.786. In contrast, Lavey's slash line in April (nine games) was .161/.212/.323. Lavey's overall batting average has gone from .161 to .305 since the beginning of the month.

Keenan was two-for-four on the night, including a walk, a run scored and two RBI. It was Keenan's fourth two-hit game in his last five games and Keenan is hitting .380 during that stretch (8 for 21) along with two home runs and eight RBI and he has improved his season batting average from .178 to .242.

Packard scored twice and has now scored at least one run in nine of the last 12 games in which he has played.

Game three of the six game series is scheduled for Thursday May 12. RHP Juan Mercedes (0-1 0.00 ERA) will make his second appearance for the AquaSox this season after allowing two unearned runs in five innings on May 7th at Vancouver. RHP Landon Marceaux (0-2, 7.07 ERA) will make his sixth start of the season for the Dust Devils. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and the pre-game show starts at 6:15 p.m. on 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO.

