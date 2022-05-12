Tonight Is Dollar in Your Dog Night Presented by Big 5 Sporting Goods
May 12, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release
Join us tonight as fans have the opportunity to win money on Dollar in Your Dog Night presented by Big 5 Sporting Goods! Different denominations of money will be wrapped in select hot dogs throughout the night, and fans will be able to win $1, $5, $20, $50, or even $100! A total of $500 will be given away during the game!
The Dust Devils will don alternate caps and uniforms and play as the Viñeros de Tri-City for the second time this season.
Then after the game kids will get to run the bases with Dusty thanks to Dairy Queen!
Gates open at 5:30pm with first pitch at 6:30pm. Tickets for all Dust Devils home games are available to purchase at the Gesa Stadium Ticket Office or at www.dustdevilsbaseball.com!
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from May 12, 2022
- Frogs Comeback Comes up Short - Everett AquaSox
- Tonight Is Dollar in Your Dog Night Presented by Big 5 Sporting Goods - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Dust Devils Hold on in Wild Finish, End Losing Streak - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Not the Hops Night as Spokane Coasts to 10-0 Win - Hillsboro Hops
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.