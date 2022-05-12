Dust Devils Hold on in Wild Finish, End Losing Streak

Tri-City catcher Straton Podaras tagged Everett's Justin Lavey at the plate for the final out, and the Dust Devils (12-14) held on in a wild finish for a 7-6 victory over the AquaSox (11-17) Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium, ending a five-game losing streak.

Lavey's long hit to center scored two Everett runs, part of a 3-run AquaSox 9th inning. As Lavey slid into third, the high relay throw went over third baseman Kyle Kasser and toward the third-base dugout, bouncing off the screen in front of it. Lavey got up and dashed for home, but Kasser grabbed the ball and threw to Podaras, who made the tag to secure the win.

Tri-City led from their first at-bat, despite Everett scoring two runs in the top of the 1st. Kasser, Kyren Paris and Jordyn Adams all singled to start the bottom of the 1st, loading the bases. Gabe Matthews was then hit by a pitch, bringing home Kasser for the Dust Devils' opening run.

Later in the 1st, Paris scored on a Jimmy Joyce (1-3) wild pitch, tying the game. Francisco Del Valle would single home Adams, and a Podaras sacrifice fly scored Matthews, for a 4-2 Tri-City lead after an inning.

The Dust Devils would score single runs in the 4th, 5th and 8th innings. Podaras scored twice after reaching in the 4th and 8th innings and Osmy Gregorio, returning for the first time since May 1, came home on a Del Valle single after a 5th inning triple.

Houston Harding (1-0), who recorded the final out of the 5th inning and a scoreless 6th, got the win in relief of starter Jake Smith, who struck out seven in his 4.2 IP.

Tri-City will look to make it two straight wins Thursday night at 6:30 p.m., when they host Everett as the Viñeros de Tri-City in game three of the six-game series. The matchup will again pair two right-handers, with Landon Marceaux scheduled to start for the Viñeros, and Juan Mercedes to counter for the AquaSox.

It's also Dollars in Your Dog Night, presented by Big 5 Sporting Goods, with a total of $500 in cash prizes hidden in hot dog wrappers at Gesa Stadium's concession stands.

