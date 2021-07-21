Frisco Wins Thriller in Extras over Amarillo

July 21, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders slipped by the Amarillo Sod Poodles in 10 innings, 7-6, from HODGETOWN on Wednesday night.

The RoughRiders (41-27) wasted no time finding the scoreboard in the first inning when Josh Jung crushed a two-run home run to right center, making it 2-0. It was his sixth home run of the season for Frisco.

Anderson Tejeda followed up with his fifth long ball of the year, a solo homer, in the fifth and the Riders were out in front 3-0.

Amarillo (28-39) then put a pair of runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI groundout from Jancarlos Cintron and a sacrifice fly by Dominic Fletcher, trimming their deficit to 3-2.

In the seventh, Stone Garrett tied the game with an RBI single for the Sod Poodles, but the RoughRiders came back in the eighth with three runs of their own. Sam Huff laced a two-run go-ahead single before Diosbel Arias singled home a run, vaulting the Riders back up by three, 6-3.

After Cintron hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth for Amarillo, Ryder Jones tied the game in the ninth with a sacrifice fly to send it into extra innings.

In the 10th, Jung scored the automatic runner, J.P. Martinez, with a sacrifice fly and Jax Biggers threw out the potential game-tying run at the plate in the bottom of the 10th to end the game.

Fernery Ozuna (4-1) earned the win for the Riders, allowing just one unearned run over his two innings of work.

Blake Rogers (1-1) took the loss for Amarillo after throwing the 10th inning.

The RoughRiders and Sod Poodles continue their series on Thursday, July 22nd at 7:05 p.m. Frisco will turn to RHP Yerry Rodriguez (0-1, 3.35) while Amarillo hands the ball to LHP Kenny Hernandez (0-0, 3.00).

For tickets and information on RoughRiders baseball, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.