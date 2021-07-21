Cards Rally with 8 Runs to Split Wednesday's Games in San Antonio

July 21, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







San Antonio, TX - The Springfield Cardinals (27-41) rallied with eight runs in the top of the 7th, the final frame, to take the second game on Wednesday, 10-3, in seven innings, after the San Antonio Missions (32-35) had won the resumption of Tuesday's suspended game earlier in the evening, 10-5.

Game 1 Decisions, SA wins 10-5:

W - LHP Joe Beimel (1-1)

L - RHP Michael Brettell (0-2)

Game 2 Decisions, SPR wins 10-3 (7 innings):

W - LHP Tyler Pike (3-2)

L - RHP Carlos Belen (2-1)

Notables:

Trailing, 3-2, down to their final three outs in the top of the 7th of game 2, the Cardinals rattled off eight runs on seven hits, three San Antonio errors and three wild pitches to author the comeback for the 10-3 win... It marked the most runs and the most hits by Springfield in a single inning this year.

Click here for the full box score from Game 1.

Click here for the full box score from Game 2.

On Deck:

-Thursday, July 22, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Andre Pallante (3-3, 3.09) @ SA RHP Jordan Humphreys (0-0, 9.28)

-Broadcast: Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060 AM and SpringfieldCardinals.com starting at 6:50pm with the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.