Frisco Rallies After Early Surge Lead

WICHITA, KS - Frisco took the lead from Wichita and put up nine runs in the third inning. The lead proved too large of a deficit for Wichita to recover from. The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 10-7 and now lead the series three games to one.

The Surge were first to get on the board in the ball game. Tanner Schobel hit his first ever Class AA home run in the bottom of the second on a two-run bomb that flew 419 feet and had an exit velocity of 101 mph. Aaron Sabato also hit a two-run home run in the inning which bounced off the video board in left field after soaring 437 feet.

Frisco took the lead in the top of the third after putting up nine runs on the board. Luisangel Acuna and Thomas Saggese both had RBI singles then Aaron Zavala got walked with the bases loaded that forced another run to score. Josh Hatcher hit a two RBI single and then Kellen Strahm hit a two RBI double. To wrap up the offense in the inning David Garcia hit an RBI single and Evan Carter hit an RBI double.

Saggese added another run in the top of the eighth for Frisco. He hit an RBI single on a soft fly ball to center field that extended the Frisco lead to six.

The Surge scored again when Yunior Severino hit his record setting 22nd home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth. He crushed a ball over the left field wall that left his bat at 109 mph and flew 419 feet. The 22 home runs is a new record for the most home runs in a season in Wind Surge history.

In the bottom of the ninth with two outs Jake Rucker hit a two RBI single on a line drive to center field that chipped away at the Frisco lead.

Marco Raya made his fourth start of the season for the Wichita Wind Surge. He pitched two and one thirds innings where he gave up eight earned runs off of six hits. He struck out two batters and walked one more. He was credited with the loss and his record falls to (0-2).

The starting pitcher for Frisco was Noah Bremer. He pitched a full four innings where he gave up four runs off three hits. He struck out three batters and walked two more. Grant Wolfram earned the win.

The Wichita Wind Surge fall to (10-15, 38-55) and the Frisco RoughRiders improve to (14-11, 45-48).

NOTES: The nine runs scored by Frisco in the top of the third ties the season high for allowed runs in an inning by Wichita. Yunior Severino has now scored a run in eight straight games, hit an RBI in five straight and hit a home run in four straight. The four straight home runs matched Chris Williams for most ever for a Wind Surge batter.

