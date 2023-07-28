Riders Bury Wind Surge with Huge Third Inning

WICHITA, Kansas - The Frisco RoughRiders scored nine runs in the third inning and claimed a 10-7 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday, stranding the tying run at the plate in the ninth inning at Riverfront Stadium.

Frisco (14-11, 45-48) reached double digits in runs for the third time in four games. Wichita (10-15, 38-55) held Frisco in check Thursday for one run on five hits, but the RoughRiders surpassed that in the third inning alone with nine runs on eight hits. Thomas Saggese and Kellen Strahm led the way with three hits apiece including RBI hits in the third.

The Wind Surge scored two runs in the ninth and brought the tying run to the dish with two outs. Justin Slaten came out of Frisco's bullpen and induced a ground ball to end the game and take the save.

Noah Bremer got a no-decision in his start for Frisco. The right-hander allowed a pair of two-run home runs in the second inning, then came back out in the third with a 9-4 lead and went two more scoreless innings. Grant Wolfram (7-0) delivered two innings without a score for the win, while Reid Birlingmair allowed one run in two innings.

Marco Raya (0-2) held Frisco hitless in the first two innings of his start but recorded just one out in the third inning and was pegged with eight earned runs and the loss.

The Riders also scored nine runs in the first inning on Tuesday to set a season high. Frisco amassed nine runs both times without a home run.

Five players had multiple hits on Friday. Saggese had the lone RBI after the third inning, singling to center field to score Luisangel Acuña in the eighth. Acuña had doubled and stolen third base to set up Saggese's team-leading 78th RBI and Acuña's team-leading 68th run of the year.

The nine-run third inning started with singles by Acuña, Saggese and Liam Hicks. Aaron Zavala picked up an RBI on a walk, Josh Hatcher brought in two more runs on a single to take the lead and Strahm rammed a ball to left field for two more RBIs. A pitching change for Wichita did not slow down Frisco; David Garcia singled for a run off of Carlos Luna and Evan Carter doubled off the wall for the ninth run.

For the fifth game of the six-game series on Saturday at 6:05 p.m., Frisco turns to RHP Dane Acker (1-0, 3.14 ERA), while Wichita puts out LHP Aaron Rozek (1-3, 6.86 ERA).

