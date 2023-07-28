Bullpen Shines in Friday Night Defeat

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game homestand with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday night. For the third time in four days, the Missions fell to the Hooks. Corpus Christi plated eight runs across the first four innings. Meanwhile, San Antonio scored one run on five hits. Rhett Kouba recorded the win while Daniel Camarena suffered the loss.

Daniel Camarena was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The veteran southpaw had to pitch out of a jam in the top of the first inning. Kenedy Corona began the game with a double to right field. After retiring the next two batters, Zach Daniels reached base on an infield single and Corona advanced to third base. Camarena left them stranded after striking out Zach Dezenzo.

The Hooks plated five runs on five hits in the top of the second inning. With one out in the frame, C.J. Stubbs reached base on a fielding error. Luis Aviles Jr. launched a fly ball over the left field for a two-run home run. Garrett Wolforth doubled down the left-field line and Corona singled to right field. Drew Gilbert drove in three runs with a home run to right-center field. The Missions trailed 5-0.

Corpus Christi increased their lead with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Corona started the frame with a home run to left field. Gilbert and Joey Loperfido hit back-to-back base hits following the homer. Daniels drove in both runners with a double down the left-field line. The Missions trailed 8-0.

Rhett Kouba was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. The right-hander did not allow a hit until the fourth inning when Jackson Merrill singled to left field. With one out in the frame, Daniel Johnson grounded into a fielder's choice with Merrill forced out at second base. Johnson scored San Antonio's first run thanks to an RBI double from Marcos Castanon. Corpus Christi held an 8-1 lead.

Lake Bachar took over for Camarena in the fourth inning and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings. The right-hander allowed one hit while striking out two batters. Jairo Iriarte pitched the sixth inning for San Antonio. The prospect allowed two hits while striking out two batters. Justin Lopez allowed one hit across two scoreless frames while striking out three batters. Lastly, Kevin Kopps pitched a perfect ninth inning.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 8-1

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 9-16 & 46-48 on the season

* 2nd time allowing 16 hits in a game this season (4/14 vs. Frisco)

* Jackson Merrill (#1 Padres prospect, #10 MLB): 1-4, K, GIDP

* Adam Mazur (#6 Padres prospect): DNP

* Jairo Iriarte (#11 Padres prospect): 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 K

* Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): DNP

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, July 29th

* Ryan Bergert (#24 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, July 30th

* Brandon Valenzuela (#29 Padres prospect): 0-4

* Daniel Camarena (Missions starter): L, 3.1 IP, 12 H, 8 R (7 ER), 4 K, 3 HR

* Drew Gilbert (#1 Astros prospect, #70 MLB): 3-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R

* Colin Barber (#3 Astros prospect): DNP

* Rhett Kouba (Hooks starter): W, 5.0 IP, 2 H, ER, 6 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game homestand against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday, July 29th. Left-hander Jackson Wolf (8-8, 3.39) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Left-hander Julio Robaina (7-4, 3.99) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

