Near No-Hitter Turns into 3-1 Win

July 28, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Chandler Champlain (2-2) threw 6.0 innings of no-hit baseball for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (13-10, 42-50) in a 3-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers (13-10, 58-34) at Dickey-Stephens Park on Thursday night. The two teams continue their six-game series on Friday night in Little Rock, Arkansas with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Naturals offense offered run support in the opening inning for Champlain, scoring on a double steal with Diego Hernandez crossing the plate to make it a 1-0 game.

Champlain went to work, retiring the first 14 batters he faced before a walk in the fifth. The righty stranded the baserunner at second after a stolen base, keeping the Travelers without a hit.

After posting a 1-2-3 sixth, Champlain's night was over as Noah Murdock came out of the bullpen. Murdock worked a seamless seventh while NWA scored twice in the top of the eighth to take a 3-0 advantage.

Murdock walked the leadoff man in the bottom of the frame but proceeded to get out of the inning unscathed, setting up a tense ninth.

Anderson Paulino took over but in a 2-2 count to Leo Rivas, the leadoff hitter of the inning, a 100 MPH fastball was bounced back up the middle and off Paulino's knee. The redirected ball gave Rivas enough time to hustle out an infield single, ending the no-hit bid.

Paulino got the next two outs before a double scored the Travs' first run of the game. The righty rebounded after an ensuing walk, striking out Robert Perez Jr. to end the game and give the Naturals their second-straight win in Little Rock.

Champlain threw 6.0 innings, allowing a walk with six strikeouts in his second win of the year. Murdock earned a hold for his 2.0 innings of relief, walking one with three strikeouts. Paulino notched a save, allowing a run on two hits with a walk and a strikeout.

The Naturals and Travelers continue their series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. The Naturals send RHP William Fleming (1-0, 0.00) to the mound for game four of the six-game set.

Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB First Pitch app or at www.nwanaturals.com all season long.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 28, 2023

Near No-Hitter Turns into 3-1 Win - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.