Frisco Outhits Midland in Narrow Loss

August 6, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders left the tying run at third base in the ninth inning in 3-2 loss on Sunday, splitting the series with the Midland RockHounds at Riders Field.

Frisco (18-15, 49-52) had seven hits versus six from Midland (16-17, 48-54). Down 3-1 in the ninth, Aaron Zavala started a rally with a single. He reached third after Josh Hatcher's walk and a wild pitch, then scored on Scott Kapers' sacrifice fly. Kapers barely missed a walk-off home run, as left fielder Sahid Valenzuela made a jumping catch in front of the wall.

With the tying run at third, Chris Seise's fly ball to right field was caught to end the game.

Zavala had also started a rally in the seventh, homering to right center field to put Frisco on the board. He was the first batter to face the bullpen, after Jack Cushing (6-4) completed six shutout innings with three hits allowed and earned the win. Frisco had three hits in the seventh inning alone but managed just the one run on Zavala's homer.

Seth Nordlin (1-3) went 1-2-3 in the first two innings of his start for Frisco. He allowed three runs, two earned, with three strikeouts over five innings, taking the loss.

Frisco's bullpen did not allow a run, using two innings from Grant Wolfram and one perfect inning each from Robby Ahlstrom and Antoine Kelly.

Frisco pitchers held Midland to a .156 batting average in the series, the best mark from any Texas League pitching staff this week.

Frisco turned a double play in the fourth inning, going around the horn from Seise to Jax Biggers and Liam Hicks. It was the 91st double play of the season for the Riders, most in the Texas League.

Biggers went 1-for-4 and now has a hit in 10 of his last 11 games.

The Riders head to Corpus Christi for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, August 8th. The next game at Riders Field is Tuesday, August 8th, at 7:05 p.m. when Frisco hosts the Tulsa Drillers for the first and only time in 2023. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

