Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short for the Cardinals

August 6, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - The Cardinals (17-16, 51-51) were down to their final out in the bottom of the 9th inning when Chandler Redmond, Noah Mendlinger, and Irving Lopez each come through with base hits that drive in two runs, but it wasn't enough. The Naturals (17-15, 46-55) beat the Cardinals 9-8 Sunday night at Hammons Field. They split the series 3-3.

Decisions:

W: RHP Brett de Geus (2-1)

L: RHP Ryan Shreve (3-4)

S: RHP Yefri Del Rosario (1)

Notables:

RHP Ryan Helsley began an MLB Rehab Assignment with Springfield Sunday night at Hammons Field. Helsley threw 1.0 IP and only allowed 1 hit with 1 strikeout.

2B Thomas Saggese was hot at the plate tonight, going 3-for-5 with 1 run. Tonight was Thomas' first multi-hit game since joining Springfield on Tuesday, August 1 after being acquired by St. Louis in a trade with the Texas Rangers.

SS Arquímedes Gamboa continued his terror at the plate against the Naturals this week going 2-for-5 tonight with a 2-run double. He was batting .400 (10-for-25) this week against NWA pitchers, including the winning ground-rule double Wednesday night that gave the Cardinals their first of back-to-back walk-off wins

Five Cardinals had doubles for the Cardinals tonight; 3B Jacob Buchberger (10), DH Pedro Pagés (18), 1B LJ Jones IV (9), SS Arquímedes Gamboa (15), and CF Mike Antico (18)

On Deck:

Tuesday, August 8, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Wilfredo Pereira (6-6, 4.29) vs. SA TBA

Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday

Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.