Drillers Score Nine Runs, But Lose in Series Finale

WICHITA, KS - The Tulsa Drillers recent offensive resurgence continued Sunday afternoon in Wichita. The Drillers scored 9 runs on 11 hits in the series finale with the Wind Surge, but it was not enough to post a victory. Wichita rallied to score the game's final four runs and recorded a high-scoring 10-9 win at Riverfront Stadium.

The result allowed the Wind Surge to gain a series victory with four wins in the six-game set.

Tulsa won the season series between the two teams and the Coors Light Propeller Series for the second straight season. The Drillers won the season series 15-9, keeping the Propeller Trophy at ONEOK Field.

Tulsa's bats went to work quickly in Sunday's finale, with the Drillers taking a 4-0 lead after the first four batters of the game. Austin Gauthier led off with a base hit and moved to third when Jorbit Vivas doubled. Both scored when Yusniel Diaz lined a single into centerfield.

Three pitcher later, Diego Cartaya capped the big inning with his 15th home run of the season.

Wichita's Yoyner Fajardo homered in the bottom of the first inning, but Vivas got the run back with a sacrifice fly in the top of the second.

A five-run bottom of the second put the Wind Surge in front 6-5, with the big hit a bases-loaded triple by Will Holland.

The lead was short-lived as the Drillers went back in front in the top of the third, thanks to a three-run homer from Carson Taylor. It was Taylor's eighth home run of the year.

Hamlet Marte upped the Drillers' lead to 9-6 in the fifth with an RBI single, but that would be it for the Tulsa offense.

Wichita tied the game in the seventh inning thanks to a three-run homer from Dalton Shuffield.

The winning rally came in the bottom of the eighth. Fajardo led off with a double and scored what proved to be the game winner on Aaron Sabato's two-out double.

Josh Stowers opened Tulsa's ninth inning with a base hit, but he was left stranded at first base when the next three batters were retired.

HIGHLIGHTS & HAPPENINGS

*The two teams traded two-game winning streaks in the series. Wichita won the first two games of the series, and the Drillers the middle two before the Wind Surge took the final two games.

*After scoring just one run over the first two games of the series, the Drillers put 38 runs on the scoreboard in the final four games.

*Gauthier finished 2-5 in Sunday's finale and extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games. He has also reached base safely in 21 consecutive games. Tulsa's Vivas has the longest hitting streak in the Texas League this year, opening the season by hitting safely in 16 straight games.

*Since the Drillers scored at least seven runs in the game, fans can purchase a large, one-topping pizzas from Mazzio's on Monday for just $7. The special offer is good throughout the day and is only available online at Mazzios.com and when you use the code DRILLERS at checkout.

*Diaz enjoyed a huge offensive series for the Drillers. He finished 10-23 with 4 homers and 9 RBI.

*Tulsa starting pitcher Ben Casparius was charged with six runs in three innings of work on Sunday, giving up five hits and walking four.

*Ben Harris followed Casparius to the mound and did not allow a hit in two scoreless innings.

*Aldry Acosta was charged with two runs in one inning of work, and Antonio Knowles was tagged with the loss, surrendering two runs in 1.1 innings.

*Ricky Vanasco got the final two outs for Tulsa and upped his scoreless streak to seven straight games. He last allowed a run on July 8.

*The Drillers stole a season high six bases in the game.

*Since Wichita returned to the Texas League in the 2021 season, the Drillers and Wind Surge have played 78 regular season games with Tulsa holding a 44-34 advantage in the series between the Arkansas River rivals.

UP NEXT:

Monday will be an off day for the Drillers, and they will open a six-game series with Amarillo on Tuesday evening at ONEOK Field. Starting time for the opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and neither team has yet to announce a pitching rotation for the series.

