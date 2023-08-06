Corpus Christi Splits Six at Amarillo

AMARILLO - The Hooks banged out 12 hits and coaxed 13 walks while receiving timely relief from Jonathan Sprinkle in a raucous 14-8 victory over the Sod Poodles Sunday night at Hodgetown.

By securing a split of the six-game series, Corpus Christi finished its two-week road trip with a 7-5 mark.

Each man in the Hooks lineup crossed the pay station as the club matched its season high for runs. Jordan Brewer scored four times while doubling in a run and working four free passes, which matches the team record.

Kenedy Corona connected with home run No. 20 on the year as part of a 3-for-4 day. Corona, who reached five time on account of two walks, plated two as part of an eight-run third by legging out a broken-bat double that landed just past first and skipped into foul ground.

J.C. Correa also drove in three runs, going 2-for-5 with a sac fly. Garrett Wolforth notched two RBIs and two base hits, including his sixth double over the past 10 games.

Will Wagner and Luis Aviles Jr. also knocked in runs for the Hooks, who stand 14-5 in their last 19 games.

With Amarillo battling back at 10-7 heading into the sixth, Sprinkle entered and held the Sod Poodles to one run and three hits while striking out five over three sterling innings. It marked his longest outing since 3 1/3 shutout for High-A Asheville in August 2021.

Adding in the work of Angel Macuare and Tyler Brown, Hooks hurlers struck out 13 without issuing a walk. Brown finished the game by dispatching three of four in the ninth.

Corpus Christi won the season series vs. Amarillo, 13-11. The Sod Poodles who employed seven pitchers Sunday night, including two position players, lead the Hooks by one game in the Texas League South second-half standings.

