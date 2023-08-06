Ryan Helsley Expected to Join Springfield Sunday on MLB Rehab

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- St. Louis Cardinals RHP Ryan Helsley is expected to begin a Major League Rehab Assignment with Springfield at Hammons Field on Sunday, August 6!

The Cardinals close a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, Sunday night at 6:05pm.

Helsley, 29, has been one of the most dominant closers in MLB since making his debut in 2019. Named a 2022 National League All-Star, Helsley went 9-1 with 19 saves and 94 strikeouts through 64.2 innings last year. He tied franchise records with a 1.25 ERA and average against (.128), while setting new single-season records for Cardinals relievers with a .201 opponent's on-base percentage, a 0.74 WHIP, and a 39.3% strikeout percentage.

The Oklahoma-native recorded the third Immaculate Inning in Cardinals history on September 16, 2022 vs. Cincinnati, joining Bob Gibson (5/12/1969) and Jason Isringhausen (4/13/2002) as the only hurlers in team history to strike out the side on just nine pitches. Prior to hitting the Injured List on June 10, Helsley had appeared in 22 games for St. Louis this season, going 3-4 with a 3.24 ERA, with seven saves and 33 strikeouts through 25.0 innings.

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB Draft, Helsley went 6-3 with a 3.64 ERA through 13 starts for Springfield between the 2017-18 seasons. He was the 100th Springfield Cardinal to debut for St. Louis on April 16, 2019.

