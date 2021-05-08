Fresno Stifled by San Jose 9-4 on Friday

San Jose, California - The Fresno Grizzlies had won nine straight contests dating back to August 28, 2019. That streak came to an end Friday night at the hands of the San Jose Giants, 9-4.

San Jose scored four first inning runs and never looked back. Armani Smith highlighted the Giants offense with a triple and four RBI while Ricardo Genoves added three more RBI in the win. Lefty Nick Swiney enjoyed the run support, hurling four scoreless frames in his professional debut. Swiney struck out six and gave up just one hit. Justin Crump (1-0) celebrated the victory after punching out four in relief.

The Grizzlies on the other hand scattered six singles with two coming from Isaac Collins. Bladimir Restituyo added one, extending his hit streak to a team-high four games. Restituyo led the road squad with a pair of RBI. Fresno starter Sam Weatherly (0-1) was handed the decision after one inning of work. It was his professional debut as well.

The Giants (1-3) and Grizzlies (3-1) continue their six-game series tomorrow evening from Excite Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Bladimir Restituyo (1-2, 2 RBI, BB)

- 2B Isaac Collins (2-4, R, BB)

- RHP Dugan Darnell (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- LHP Nick Swiney (4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K)

- LF Armani Smith (2-4, 3B, 4 RBI, R)

- C Ricardo Genoves (2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R, BB)

Tomorrow's Matchup

Saturday, May 8 @ San Jose Giants, RHP Will Ethridge (Fresno) vs. LHP Kyle Harrison (San Jose), 6:00 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Grizzlies' manager Robinson Cancel is seven victories shy of reaching 200 as a Minor League manager.

