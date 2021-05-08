Giants Cruise to First Victory of 2021

The San Jose Giants are on the board with their first win of 2021. San Jose scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back on Friday night en route to a 9-4 victory over the Fresno Grizzlies at Excite Ballpark. The Giants offense erupted for 13 hits in the contest while top prospect Nick Swiney dazzled on the mound in his professional debut. The win came after San Jose had dropped three straight games to the Grizzlies to open the season.

The Giants used a pair of big innings on Friday to build a 7-0 lead. In the bottom of the first, Luis Matos started the rally with a one-out single before a walk to Brett Auerbach. With two down, Ricardo Geneves worked a walk to load the bases. Armani Smith was up next and he belted a deep fly ball into the left field corner that glanced off the glove of the leaping Daniel Montano. As the ball rolled away from the left fielder, Smith raced into third for a triple while all three runners easily came home to score for a 3-0 San Jose advantage. The Giants added a fourth run in the frame when Garrett Frechette produced an RBI single into left.

San Jose then added to their lead with a three-run bottom of the fourth. Three straight one-out walks to Matos, Auerbach and Alex Canario loaded the bases. Genoves then stepped to the plate and laced a double down the left field line to bring home a par of runs. Smith followed with a sacrifice fly for a 7-0 cushion.

Meanwhile, Swiney was spectacular in his start on the mound. The left-hander used a double play to work around a leadoff walk in the top of the first. He then breezed through an eight-pitch second inning. In the third, a one-out walk and a two-out single - the only hit allowed by Swiney - put two runners on base for the Grizzlies. The Giants starter though came back to set down Ezequiel Tovar on a pop out to shortstop ending the threat. Swiney then finished his outing in dominant fashion when he struck out Fresno's 3-4-5 hitters in order during a perfect top of the fourth.

The Grizzlies would chip away at San Jose's lead with two runs in both the sixth and eighth innings, but did not get any closer. Three straight singles off reliever Ivan Armstrong started the top of the sixth with two of the runners eventually coming home to score on a Colin Simpson RBI groundout and a two-out bases loaded walk to Bladimir Restituyo. Justin Crump though prevented further damage with a key strikeout of Montano to leave the bases loaded.

In the eighth with Clay Helvey on the mound, Fresno again loaded the bases with none out before scoring twice. Simpson reached on an error to leadoff before Drew Romo singled and Grant Lavigne worked a walk. Restituyo then brought home one run with a sacrifice fly before Montano's RBI groundout cut the Giants advantage to 7-4. However with the potential tying run in the on-deck circle, Helvey struck out Cristopher Navarro to end the inning.

San Jose then got both of the runs back in the bottom of the eighth. Once again, Matos started the rally as he led off with a single before a walk to Auerbach - his third of the game. Two batters later, Genoves knocked in his third run of the night with a line drive RBI single into right center. Then with two down, Harrison Freed's RBI single to right pushed the lead to 9-4.

Helvey sealed the victory with a 1-2-3 top of the ninth.

Nick Swiney struck out six batters over four scoreless innings in Friday's victory

GIANTS NOTES

Offense Erupts

After scoring a total of only eight runs over the first three games of the season, the Giants erupted for nine runs and 13 hits on Friday. Luis Matos broke out of a 1-for-13 slump to start the season with three hits in four at-bats. Matos also scored three runs and stole a base. Harrison Freed (3-for-4, RBI) added three hits while Ricardo Geneves (2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI) and Armani Smith (2-for-4, 3B, 4 RBI) combined to drive in seven runs from the 5-6 spots in the lineup.

Swiney's Debut

Nick Swiney retired 11 of the 14 batters he faced during his four-inning start. He threw only 48 pitches, including 33 strikes. Swiney was a second round draft pick of the San Francisco Giants in 2020 out of NC State.

In The 'Pen

Justin Crump was credited with the win out of the Giants bullpen after striking out four batters in 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Crump was also making his professional debut. Clay Helvey finished the game by tossing two innings with two unearned run allowed. He gave up just one hit and struck out two.

Strikeouts

Giants pitchers combined to strikeout 15 Fresno hitters in Friday's victory.

Happy Birthday

Right fielder Alex Canario turned 21 on Friday. Canario is batting .417 (5-for-12) through four games this season.

On Deck

The Giants and Grizzlies continue their season-opening series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark slated for 6:00 PM. Kyle Harrison is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

