Collins Collects Three Hits in Grizz 3-1 Loss
May 8, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
San Jose, California - The Fresno Grizzlies (3-2) couldn't muster the big hit Saturday night, falling to the San Jose Giants (2-3) 3-1 from Excite Ballpark. Fresno left 10 runners on base and went 1-for-11 with RISP.
San Jose jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Ricardo Genoves singled to center. The Giants added another run in the third after Luis Matos roped a double past Bladimir Restituyo in center. Finally, a wild pitch in the seventh netted the last run by San Jose. The Grizzlies sole RBI came from Isaac Collins in the ninth. Collins enjoyed a three-hit game, bringing his average to .583.
Fresno starter Will Ethridge (0-1) had a solid outing despite being handed the decision. The righty spun four frames, striking out a pair. His counterpart, Kyle Harrison was electric in his professional debut. The lefty cruised for three shutout innings, punching out seven. Reliever Ty Weber (1-0) received the victory after three innings. He fanned four. Chris Wright recorded the save, even though he yielded a run. The Grizzlies can win the series in tomorrow evening's twilight contest.
Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)
- RHP Blair Calvo (3.0 IP of relief, career-high)
- 2B Isaac Collins (3-4, RBI, BB)
- RHP Will Ethridge (4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)
Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)
- LHP Kyle Harrison (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 K)
- RHP Ty Weber (3.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K)
- CF Luis Matos (2-4, 2 2B, RBI, R)
Tomorrow's Matchup
Sunday, May 9 @ San Jose Giants, Fresno LHP Breiling Eusebio (1-0, 1.80) vs. San Jose RHP Prelander Berroa (0-1, 4.50), 5:00 pm PT
ON THAT FRES-NOTE:
Grizzlies' manager Robinson Cancel is seven victories shy of reaching 200 as a Minor League manager.
