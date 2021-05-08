Perez Delivers Nuts' Third Straight Win

Modesto, CA -- Robert Perez rocketed the game-winning RBI single in the eighth inning to break a late tie and propel the Modesto Nuts their second straight 2-1 victory over the Stockton Ports at John Thurman Field on Friday night.

Both Nuts (3-1) runs scored after two outs. In the bottom of the eighth, Cade Marlow smacked a double down the right-field line against Vince Coletti (L, 1-1). The throw back to the infield was off the mark and Marlowe was able to get to third. Perez followed and smashed a low rocket off the shortstop's glove to drive Marlowe in for the game-winning tally.

Nolan Hoffman (S, 2/2) had to work around a pair of walks in the top of the ninth but he was able strikeout the Ports' (1-3) clean up hitter Danny Bautista to end the threat and secure the win.

The Nuts had tied the game thanks to more two-out magic in the sixth inning. Noelvi Marte doubled with two outs before Marlowe brought him home with an RBI single.

Taylor Dollard shined in his professional debut. The righty stuck out ten over four shutout innings. At one point, Dollard erased ten straight hitters with eight straight strikeouts.

Leon Hunter Jr., (W, 1-0) made his organizational debut after being traded from the Rangers right before the minor league season began. Hunter entered the game in the seventh inning with the go-ahead runner on. He retired the first batter he faced before giving up an infield single and a walk to load the bases with two outs. Hunter punched out Danny Bautista with back-to-back fastballs to end the threat and keep the game tied.

The Nuts go for a series victory in Game four of the six-game series on Saturday night. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

