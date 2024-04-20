Fresno Slams Door on Ports in 9-0 Shutout

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies (8-3) broke through for four runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth en route to shutting out the Ports 9-0 on Thursday night in game four of the six-game series.

What was primed to great pitching matchup Friday night started out that way before it ended up a one-sided affair at Banner Island Ballpark. The Stockton Ports (3-8) started Will Johnston, who came into the game not allowing a hit through is first 7.2 innings for the Ports with 15 strikeouts.

He didn't allow a hit until one out in the second inning on an infield single. A walk and a two-RBI single later in the inning would plate a pair of runs to make it 2-0 Grizzlies.

Johnston would allow a base hit to start the fourth, but struck out the next batter looking. He would be removed after 75 pitches at that point, as he walked four batters to go along with his five strikeouts to drive up his pitch count.

Fellow Texas A&M Aggie Micah Dallas would come in and allow a two-run home run to league leader Braylen Wimmer, a walk, and another two-run homer to Andy Perez for a 6-0 lead for the Grizzlies. They would add on three more in the fifth on a single, double, and and RBI ground out off Tzu-Chen Sha to go up 9-0.

Fresno's starter Jack Mahoney took a no hitter into the sixth, going 5.1 innings before allowing a single to Casey Yamauchi and another to Ryan Lasko, but the Ports would leave them stranded. The Grizzlies bullpen would throw three shutout innings from there to close out the 9-0 win for Fresno.

UP NEXT:

The Ports will host Fresno for game five of the series at 7:05 p.m. with the Grizzlies Isiah Coupet (1-0, 3.86) versus RHP Nathan Dettmer (0-1, 12.27).

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a reversible bucket hat courtesy of California Urgent Care, and it's "Hats Off to Healthcare Night," where healthcare professionals can claim a free ticket simply by showing their badge at the box office, and their guests can get a ticket for just $10 dollars. It's also a fireworks night after the conclusion of the game.

