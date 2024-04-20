Lake Elsinore Storm Win Third Game of Season on Hall of Fame Night Presented by the Valley News

For the first time this homestand, the Storm starting pitcher made through the third inning. Eric Yost would toss the rock for three frames, giving up just one run on a double by Junior Franco, and striking out four.

Luckily for Yost, that one run would not allow that run to stand on it's own. They would score not only one run in the bottom of the first on a wild pitch but put up three runs. Nick Vogt would rip a fly ball into right field to give them the lead back after losing it on Franco's double. Yet another wild pitch would score the Storm's third run of the game and what turned out to be the winning run, Wyatt Hoffman would hit a double to score the fourth run for Lake Elsinore.

Fitting that the son of a legend would be the star of tonight's contest as two members were enshrined into the Lake Elsinore Storm Hall of Fame tonight. Wade LeBlanc, 14 year MLB veteran and former Padre, and Andrés Pagán, catcher for the Lake Elsinore Storm for three seasons and 10-year employee of the team.

After Hoffman cashed in that game-winning run, Visalia would score twice to bring them within one.

Luckily, Bradgely Rodriguez continued his dominant start in Lake Elsinore. The rare reliever that can hit 100 MPH on the radar gun in Single-A once again blew through Rawhide hitters. Accruing two strikeouts on the way to his second save of the year, Rodriguez now has a 1.69 ERA and 9 strikeouts in 5.2 innings this year.

The Storm will look to lock up the series victory tomorrow in front of a sold-out crowd at The Lake Elsinore Diamond.

