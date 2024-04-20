Shutout in Stockton: Mahoney Stymies While Top of Fresno Lineup Goes off in 9-0 Thrashing

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (8-3) dominated the Stockton Ports (3-8) 9-0 Friday night from Banner Island Ballpark. The Grizzlies improved to 64-24 all-time against the Ports with a 33-7 record at Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno moved to 6-0 wearing the gray jerseys and 7-0 when scoring first. This was the Grizzlies first shutout win of the 2024 season.

Fresno ace Jack Mahoney (2-1) relished the victory after six sensational innings of work. Mahoney allowed two hits and one walk while fanning five. He did not allow a hit until one out into the sixth frame. At one point, Mahoney retired 12 batters in a row (2nd-6th innings). Tyler Hoffman, Stu Flesland III and Jake Madden wrapped up the final three frames, punching out a pair of batters. The Grizzlies' pitching staff has struck out double-digit batters in nine of their first 11 games this season (10, 5x, 11, 2x, 13 and 14). Overall, Fresno arms have fanned 111 total batters in 2024.

The Grizzlies offense supported Mahoney and the staff by supplying nine runs on a season-high 13 hits with seven walks. The top of the Fresno lineup of Braylen Wimmer, Jake Snider and Andy Perez combined to go 6-for-14 with two homers, one double, nine RBI, five runs and a pair of walks. Wimmer swatted a two-run wallop to left, his team-leading fourth longball of the year. He finished the evening with three RBI and two runs. Snider was not retired over five plate appearances, going 3-for-3 (tied career-high) with a two-run single and RBI double. He worked two walks, picking up three RBI and a pair of runs. Perez mashed a two-run bomb in the fourth like Wimmer, his third clout of the season. The Cuban native has hit safely in all 11 games this year.

Besides the trio of players listed above, a couple more batters enjoyed fantastic nights. Jason Hinchman reached base three times, which included a pair of hits. Ben McCabe roped two doubles, one shy of a Grizzlies franchise record. EJ Andrews Jr. mustered two walks, a stolen base and a run in the middle of the order. Dating back to last season, Andrews Jr. has stolen 13 bases, one in 13 different games. Fresno is 13-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base, with 12 of 13 contests ending within five runs. Tevin Tucker recorded three runs thanks to two hits and a walk. Caleb Hobson beat out an infield single and walked once in the triumph.

Stockton logged three total hits with one concluding in a double. Casey Yamauchi ended the no-hitter with a single in the sixth. Ryan Lasko also knocked a single in the sixth and a walk in the eighth. Robert Puason netted the lone double. Ports' southpaw Will Johnston (0-1) suffered the setback after three and one-third frames of three-run ball. Micah Dallas (0.2 IP) and Tzu-Chen Sha (3.0 IP) had similar lines, permitted three runs on four hits and a walk while whiffing one batter. Diego Barrera hurled two scoreless innings. The clubs continue the series tomorrow evening from Stockton.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Jack Mahoney (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

- LF Jake Snider (3-3, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB)

- SS Braylen Wimmer (2-6, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- LHP Diego Barrera (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

- CF Ryan Lasko (1-3, BB)

- LF Robert Puason (1-3, 2B)

On Deck:

Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Stockton Ports

Fresno LHP Isaiah Coupet (1-0, 3.86) vs. Stockton RHP Nathan Dettmer (0-1, 9.64)

On That Fres-Note:

The Grizzlies offense has walked 67 times over their last nine contests, giving them 80 base-on-balls this year.

