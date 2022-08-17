Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Visalia

The Grizzlies and Rawhide continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm PT from Valley Strong Ballpark. Grizzlies RHP Jaden Hill (Fresno Debut) and Rawhide RHP Peniel Otano are the probable starters.

HIGHWAY 99: The Fresno Grizzlies and Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Valley Strong Ballpark. This is the third and final regular season series between the clubs in 2022 and the second meeting in Visalia. The Grizzlies swept the Rawhide in the second series from Chukchansi Park. Fresno is now 18-0 at home and 30-7 overall against Visalia in the last two seasons, outscoring the Rawhide 248-158. The Grizzlies have won eight straight as well against the Rawhide. Fresno had 19 wins against Visalia last year, which were at the time, the most against one team in a single season in Grizzlies franchise history. Of those 19 wins, 12 of them came at Chukchansi Park, where Fresno swept Visalia two separate times. On the other side, four of the Rawhide's seven wins have come via one-run walk-offs. The two cities are 39.26 miles from one another, or if you drive non-stop, 43 minutes or so. From Fresno to Visalia, you would drive in a southeast direction, following the CA 99 route.

KING OF THE HILL: Tonight, the Grizzlies will hand the ball to Rockies #11 overall prospect Jaden Hill, who will be making his Fresno debut. The righty is still rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery back in April of 2021. Hill was Selected by the Rockies in the 2nd round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of LSU (Louisiana State University). He has flashed the ability to deal at 95-97 mph with a peak of 99 as a starter and has possessed a plus changeup since his high school days. It arrives in the mid-80s with a lot of tumble and is considered the best changeup in the Rockies system. Hill has also shown signs of transforming a slurvy breaking ball into a nasty mid-80s slider that can be a plus offering at its best. You can read more about Hill on Page 2.

DON'T POKE THE BEAR: The Grizzlies are first in all of Minor League Baseball with 108 hit-by-pitches (Rancho Cucamonga, 103). The 108 hit-by-pitches are the most in Grizzlies franchise history for a single-season (87, 2005). They also rank second in MiLB with 229 doubles (El Paso, 250), third with 731 runs, third with an .827 OPS, tied for third with a .275 batting average, fourth with a .369 OBP, fourth with a .458 slugging percentage, tied for fourth with 44 sacrifice flies, fifth with 638 RBI, seventh with 1,036 hits and seventh with 1,728 total bases. Fresno also has the sixth fewest amount of strikeouts (892) in all of MiLB and lead the California League in homers (133).

AMADOR'S AMAZING ACHIEVEMENTS: Grizzlies shortstop and Rockies #3 overall prospect Adael Amador is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season walks. Amador is ranked 8th at 73 walks. Up next is John Bowker (2009) and Nolan Fontana (2015), who had 74 walks in their respective seasons. Amador also has 85 runs, two shy of joining the Top 10. Yadiel Hernandez (2019), Scott McClain (2008) and Wilson Delgado (1998) each recorded 87 runs in their respective years.

FERNANDEZ FLEXING INTO THE RECORD BOOKS: Grizzlies outfielder and Rockies #12 overall prospect Yanquiel Fernandez is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season doubles. In the ninth on August 14th at Inland Empire, Fernandez powered his 31st two-bagger of the year, putting him in a tie with Jack Mayfield (2018), Nate Schierholtz (2007) and Calvin Murray (1999) for that feat. Up next is Jason Ellison (2004), Scott McClain (2008) and Brett Harper (2008), who all smoked 32 doubles in their respective years. Fernandez also has five triples, two shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years. Fernandez also has 91 RBI, nine shy of joining the Top 10. Scott McClain (2007) notched 100 RBI in his respective season.

YANQUIEL WINS PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Yanquiel Fernandez was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Week for August 8 - 14. In six games last week, Fernandez went 9-for-26 (.346) with three homers, three doubles, 10 RBI, eight runs, two walks and a 1.187 OPS. On August 11th, Fernandez whacked three hits, including his second grand slam of the season and drove in a career-high six RBI. To wrap up the series on Sunday, Fernandez powered his 31st two-bagger of the year, putting him 10th all-time in Grizzlies single-season doubles. The Rockies #12 overall prospect on MLB.com now leads the California League in RBI (91) and doubles (31). The 19-year-old from Cuba becomes the third Grizzlies player (Victor Juarez and Hunter Goodman) and second batter to earn multiple California League weekly honors (June 6 - 12). Fernandez is also one of seven 2022 Grizzlies players to be awarded a weekly honor (Adael Amador, Goodman (2), Mason Green, Brayan Castillo, Juan Brito and Juarez (2)). Fresno also swept California League monthly awards for June (Goodman and McCade Brown).

BRITO IS BRILLIANT: Grizzlies second baseman Juan Brito currently has 25 doubles, six shy of joining the Top 10. Yanquiel Fernandez (2022), Jack Mayfield (2018), Nate Schierholtz (2007) and Calvin Murray (1999) each recorded 31 doubles in their respective seasons. Brito currently has six triples, one shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years. Finally, Brito has 66 walks, five shy of joining the Top 10. Dante Powell (1998) recorded 71 walks in his respective season.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES: The Little League World Series started this morning in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Pitcher Victor Juarez is the most recent Grizzlies participant of the Little League World Series, when he played for Team Mexico in 2016. Juarez was known for his balanced delivery, hard fastball and long, loose arm.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (14-16), Beige (8-4), Black & Gold (11-2), Gray (22-20), Specialty Promo (1-2), Fresno Tacos (3-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 4-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-1), Red Pants (2-2).

CONGRATS RODNEY LINARES: Former Fresno Grizzlies manager and current Tampa Bay Rays third base coach Rodney Linares will manage the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Linares was at the helm for the Grizzlies in 2018, leading the squad to an 82-57 record and earning a playoff berth. That mark is the second best winning percentage in Grizzlies franchise history, behind last year's team (74-41).

BUSTER BOBBLEHEAD: The Grizzlies announced earlier this month that the organization will honor Buster Posey's retirement from professional baseball with an exclusive bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, September 3. This giveaway, presented by Healthy Fresno County, will be the organization's fourth time producing a bobblehead for the San Francisco Giants legend and can be picked up by being one of the first 3,000 fans in attendance at the game. Prior to starting his illustrious Giants career, Buster Posey spent parts of two seasons in a Fresno Grizzlies uniform. Posey played 82 games with Fresno, batting .337 with a .535 slugging percentage and .956 OPS. He blasted 11 homers and drove in 54 runs over those 82 games before making the Bay Area his permanent home. Fans can purchase tickets to the September 3 game starting at $15 at FresnoGrizzlies.com, at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office, or by calling the Grizzlies at 559-320-8497(TIXS). The team is also offering a limited number of Buster Posey Tribute ticket packages. Purchasing this bundle will guarantee a bobblehead and also includes tickets to two Friday Night Fireworks games and the Buster Posey Bobblehead Giveaway game (September 3) for only $37, a nod to Posey's .337 batting average with the Grizzlies. This special 3-game package can be purchased at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Offers.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

PLAYOFF BOUND IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: For the second straight season, the Fresno Grizzlies are headed back to the playoffs after a 4-2 win over the Modesto Nuts on June 22nd from Chukchansi Park. Over those two years, Fresno has clinched both times against Modesto. The Grizzlies claimed the California League Northern Division and the best first half record among the eight teams (41-25). This is the first time in Grizzlies history that the team has made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The last time Fresno baseball made it to the postseason in back-to-back years were the Fresno Cardinals in 1955-1956. With the California League being split into two halves, the Grizzlies will not know their playoff opponent until the second half ends on September 11th. If the Grizzlies were to also win the second half, the team with the next best record in the Northern Division will play Fresno in the playoffs. The first (Grizzlies, Northern and Lake Elsinore Storm, Southern) and second half (to be determined) division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

AUGUST 18, 2022 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK - 6:30 PM PT

RHP Brayan Castillo (2-4, 5.72) vs. LHP Yu-Min Lin (1-0, 3.29)

AUGUST 19, 2022 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK - 6:30 PM PT

RHP Victor Juarez (5-5, 4.89) vs. RHP Jose Cabrera (2-1, 4.76)

AUGUST 20, 2022 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK - 6:30 PM PT

RHP McCade Brown (3-4, 4.79) vs. LHP Liam Norris (1-7, 6.64)

AUGUST 21, 2022 @ VISALIA RAWHIDE (ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS): VALLEY STRONG BALLPARK - 6:00 PM PT

RHP Jarrod Cande (4-4, 4.90) vs. LHP Brock Jones (0-0, 3.00)

Recent Transactions:

8/17: RHP Jaden Hill: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/9: LHP Ryley Widell: Assigned to A+ Spokane from Fresno

8/9: RHP Jordy Vargas: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

California League Stories from August 17, 2022

