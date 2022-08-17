66ers Edge Giants In Series Opener, 4-3

The San Jose Giants dropped a 4-3 decision to the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at Excite Ballpark. The Giants jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but could not hold off Inland Empire with a two-run top of the seventh inning rally putting the Sixers in front for good. With the loss, San Jose (61-48, 21-22 second half) fell to 3-4 on their current homestand.

Grant McCray (3-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) had three hits, including his team-leading 19th home run of the season, to lead the Giants offensively in defeat. San Jose didn't score though after the second inning and managed only one hit after the fourth.

The Giants jumped out early on Tuesday plating one run in the bottom of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. McCray led off the frame with a single before moving to second on a wild pitch. After Victor Bericoto drew a two-out walk, Adrian Sugastey stepped to the plate and lined a single into left scoring McCray with the first run of the game.

An inning later, Garrett Frechette singled with one out before McCray came up with two down and launched an opposite field two-run homer to left for a 3-0 advantage.

Meanwhile, Manuel Mercedes started on the mound for San Jose and pitched four effective innings with only one run allowed. Mercedes faced the minimum number of hitters over the first two innings before pitching around a pair of walks in the third. The 66ers scratched across one run in the top of the fourth as two singles and a walk loaded the bases with one out before David Calabrese's RBI groundout trimmed the Giants lead to 3-1. Mercedes though would strand two runners in scoring position to end the inning and complete his outing.

Willian Suarez relieved Mercedes to begin the top of the fifth and pitched the next two innings yielding one run. Suarez struck out the first two batters of the fifth before BJ Boyd hit a double to left. Edgar Quero followed with an RBI single to center bringing Inland Empire within 3-2. Suarez though prevented further damage in the inning and then fanned two more in a 1-2-3 top of the sixth.

With the lead still at one run, Ben Madison entered from the bullpen in the top of the seventh and quickly retired the first two batters of the inning. The 66ers, however, would rally. Jeremy Arocho singled and then stole second. After a walk to Boyd, a successful double steal put runners on second and third. Moments later, Madison uncorked a wild pitch allowing Arocho to score the tying run. Quero then lined a single into left plating Boyd giving Inland Empire their first lead of the game at 4-3.

The only hit from the Giants after the fourth inning came in the bottom of the seventh when McCray smacked a one-out double down the right field line to put the potential tying run into scoring position. Aversion Arteaga though struck out and Jared Dupere flied out to end the inning. San Jose was then set down in order in both the eighth and ninth innings as the 66ers closed out the series-opening victory.

GIANTS NOTES

Inside The Box Score: Both teams finished the game with seven hits. Inland Empire starter Connor Van Scoyoc (8-4) earned the win after pitching 6 1/3 innings with three runs allowed, one walk and five strikeouts. The 66ers bullpen duo of Roman Phansalkar and Kenyon Yovan combined on 2 2/3 perfect innings. Adrian Sugastey (2-for-4) added a pair of hits for the Giants and threw out two runners attempting to steal.

McCray Nears Milestone: Grant McCray needs one more home run to become the first 20-20 player in the 34-year history of the San Jose Giants. In addition to his 19 homers this season, McCray has 35 stolen bases. His double on Tuesday was his 20th of the year as well.

Versus The 66ers: The Giants fell to 3-4 against Inland Empire this season. The teams previously split a six-game series in San Bernardino in May.

Roster Move: Pitcher Tanner Andrews was added to the Giants roster from the Arizona Complex League (Rookie) before the game on Tuesday. Andrews, who has pitched as high as Double-A while in the Marlins system, is on a minor league rehab assignment as he returns from Tommy John surgery.

On Deck: The Giants and 66ers continue their series on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 1:00 PM. Eric Silva is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

