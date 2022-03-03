Frelick Is Timber Rattlers Fans' Choice for 2022 Bobblehead

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers bobblehead lineup is complete! Fans have chosen Sal Frelick to be the final bobblehead in the 2022 series in the Fans' Choice Bobblehead election sponsored by Pick 'N Save.

Frelick, the #1 pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2021 draft, will have his bobblehead handed out to the first 1,000 fans to attend the Timber Rattlers game against the South Bend Cubs on Sunday, May 22.

Fans can still guarantee this bobblehead - and every bobblehead in the 2022 season - by purchasing a Bobblehead ticket package at this link on the Timber Rattlers website or by calling or stopping at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office during regular business hours.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2022 season at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 8. Game time is 6:40pm.

Full-season, half-season, mini-ticket, and flex packages are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium now. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

Tickets for individual games during the 2022 season, including the Sal Frelick Bobblehead Game, go on sale March 12 at 11:00am.

