Beloit Sky Carp Hiring Game Day Staff Now

BELOIT, WI - The Beloit Sky Carp are looking for fun, energetic and customer-service oriented people to join their gameday staff for the 2022 baseball season. Working Sky Carp games is the perfect summer job opportunity for college and high school students, retirees, and anyone looking for something fun to do after their "9 to 5" job.

Not only is working in baseball fun, but you have the chance to make history as part of the Inaugural Staff of the Beloit Sky Carp. Most importantly, you will help the Sky Carp live out their mission of improving the quality of life in our community by providing every fan with a fun, safe and memorable ballpark experience.

Positions available include:

Stadium Operations

Grounds Crew

Food & Beverage - including cooks, prep staff, and cashiers

Box Office Reps and Ticket Takers

Ushers

Security

Team Store Attendants

Creative Services staff including in-game entertainment team, camera operators, and control room positions

For more information and to apply visit www.milb.com/beloit/team/employment-opportunities, or call 608-362-2272 to interview now!

The Sky Carp season begins Tuesday, April 12th and continues through September 4th with the possibility of additional playoff games being held in Beloit.

