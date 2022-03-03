MSU Baseball to Play Michigan at Lugnuts' Jackson Field on April 15
March 3, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University baseball will battle the University of Michigan in the Capital Clash at Jackson® Field™, home of the Lansing Lugnuts, at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 15, the Lugnuts announced today.
The matchup will be broadcasted on ESPNU.
The Spartans and Wolverines played the first game ever at the ballpark, then called Oldsmobile Park, on April 3, 1996. Michigan defeated MSU 5-4 in 10 innings.
The matchup will mark the Spartans' second game at Jackson® Field™ in a ten-day span. On April 6, MSU will take on the Lansing Lugnuts in the Crosstown Showdown presented by Delta Dental. Tickets for are available for purchase at the stadium box office, online at lansinglugnuts.com and by calling (517) 485-4500.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from March 3, 2022
- MSU Baseball to Play Michigan at Lugnuts' Jackson Field on April 15 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Kernels announce the new voice of the Kernels - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Beloit Sky Carp Hiring Game Day Staff Now - Beloit Sky Carp
- Frelick Is Timber Rattlers Fans' Choice for 2022 Bobblehead - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons 2022 Preview: Part 1 - Catchers - Dayton Dragons
- South Bend Cubs to Offer Peanut-Free Suite on May 6 - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lansing Lugnuts Stories
- MSU Baseball to Play Michigan at Lugnuts' Jackson Field on April 15
- Go Nuts for the Lugnuts' 2022 Promotions: REO Speedwagon Night, Jurassic Weekend, Marvel Defenders of the Diamond and More
- Lugnuts to Honor Bud Fowler, Page Fence Giants on June 24
- From Cooperstown to Oakland to Lansing: Pohl to Head Lugnuts' Coaching Staff
- Lansing Lugnuts Proud to Join MLB's New Initiative, The Nine