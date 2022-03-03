MSU Baseball to Play Michigan at Lugnuts' Jackson Field on April 15

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University baseball will battle the University of Michigan in the Capital Clash at Jackson® Field™, home of the Lansing Lugnuts, at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 15, the Lugnuts announced today.

The matchup will be broadcasted on ESPNU.

The Spartans and Wolverines played the first game ever at the ballpark, then called Oldsmobile Park, on April 3, 1996. Michigan defeated MSU 5-4 in 10 innings.

The matchup will mark the Spartans' second game at Jackson® Field™ in a ten-day span. On April 6, MSU will take on the Lansing Lugnuts in the Crosstown Showdown presented by Delta Dental. Tickets for are available for purchase at the stadium box office, online at lansinglugnuts.com and by calling (517) 485-4500.

