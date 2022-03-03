South Bend Cubs to Offer Peanut-Free Suite on May 6

March 3, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - On Friday, May 6, the South Bend Cubs will provide a peanut-free indoor suite for fans who are allergic to peanuts.

In conjunction with the Michiana Food Allergy Support Group, the South Bend Cubs have created a peanut-free environment for kids of all ages for the past 6 seasons. According to Erica Andert, the founder and leader of the Support Group, families come in from as far as Indianapolis and Chicago to enjoy Cubs games in a nut-free environment.

"The South Bend Cubs do a great job making sure that every inch of the suite is allergen free, we're excited to bring families with Peanut allergies back out to Four Winds Field and experience a baseball game," said Andert.

Approximately 85 million Americans are impacted by food allergies and intolerance, including 32 million who have a potentially life-threatening condition, according to Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE). That number includes 5.6 million American children under the age of 18. Peanut allergies are among the most common food allergies and, leading cause for anaphylaxis which can cause death among children according to studies funded by FARE.

"We forget that peanut allergies are such a major challenge now for a lot of kids especially...and what ballpark doesn't sell peanuts?" South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "At least for that one particular day [kids with peanut allergies] can come out to Four Winds Field and know that they're getting to experience what their friends get to experience... It gives you the sense that this is something really good that we're doing, and we're giving kids the opportunity to be a kid that day."

Executive chef Scott Craig and his staff go through a rigorous quality control process to ensure that there is absolutely no contact or cross-contamination from peanuts during the food preparing process.

The Peanut-Free Suite costs $25 per person. Space is limited to the first 40 fans. The $25 package includes a game ticket, South Bend Cubs hat and ballpark buffet featuring hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and soda. Tickets are on sale now and guests interested in purchasing tickets can call the South Bend Cubs at (574)-235-9988 or stop by the Four Winds Field Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from March 3, 2022

South Bend Cubs to Offer Peanut-Free Suite on May 6 - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.