Freight Sign Former Blizzard DB Shawn Steele

November 27, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of defensive back Shawn Steele for the 2025 season.

Steele is from Arlington, Texas, and played collegiately at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

In 2017, Stelle recorded 35 tackles and had three pass breakups. He made a season-high nine tackles against Mississippi Valley State University. The following year in 2018, Steele led the team in solo tackles and tied for the team lead in interceptions. He also recorded a career-high 15 tackles in a single game against Morehouse.

In 2019, still playing for the Lions, Steele was awarded second-team All-SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference). He tied for second on the team in solo tackles and fumble recoveries and had back-to-back games of a career-high three pass breakups against Langston and Tennessee State.

Steele transferred to the University of South Alabama in 2021 to finish his college athletic career. Here, he played six games, accumulated nine tackles, and had one interception.

After college, Steele signed a pro contract with the Green Bay Blizzard in late 2022. In 2023, he had a season-high of six tackles in one game, totaling 40 tackles for the 2023 season. Steele finished his time in Green Bay with 77 tackles, three interceptions, and 16 pass breakups.

"Shawn brings a lot of indoor football experience to the team," said Freight Head Coach Dixie Wooten. "He's one of three veterans in the secondary for us and he'll help lead the young guys on the team and make them better each day."

