Blizzard Re-Sign QB TJ Davis

November 27, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have re-signed QB TJ Davis for the 2025 season.

TJ Davis (6-3, 185) will come back to Green Bay, Wisconsin to play for the Blizzard for the 2025 season. The Colorado Springs, Colorado native joined the team in late July 2024. As a result, he is being considered a first-year player. Still, his short time with the team may prove invaluable in the upcoming season.

Before joining the Blizzard last season, Davis played college football for the University of Nebraska Kearney from 2019-2023. As a Loper, he was an offensive threat, lining up wherever necessary. However, it was the quarterback position that would allow Davis to excel. In 39 games, he completed 402 of 698 passes for 6,525 yards and 61 touchdowns. He also proved himself as a ball carrier with 852 carries for 4,361 yards and 61 touchdowns. In addition, he had three receptions for eight yards and a receiving touchdown. Throughout Davis's four years, he was selected for many awards, including MIAA Rookie of the Year (2019), MIAA Offensive Player of the Year (2021 and 2022), First Team All-MIAA QB (2021 and 2022), Harlon Hill Trophy Finalist (2022), and many more. Upon finishing his senior season, Davis had the most touchdowns of any Loper in one season (119), and he is one of two Lopers with three 1,000 rushing-yard seasons.

Davis signed at a crucial time during the 2024 season, when all-around athlete Skyler Perry, who had filled in as a quarterback, receiver, and kick returner, was unavailable to play. In the one game Davis appeared, he returned three kicks for a total of 53 yards. Although it is a small sample size, the former Loper was able to show off his athleticism. Now, he returns to the team with a full offseason and training camp to prepare. Davis said he has "been blessed to experience the love and what the Blizzard family is about. [I am] excited to be back and turn it up some more." After a historic season, players and fans alike can hardly contain their excitement for more Green Bay Blizzard football in March 2025.

