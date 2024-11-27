Panthers Sign Wide Receiver Landon Lenoir

November 27, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have acquired a receiver with a track record of production and a professional resume with the signing of former Southern Illinois standout Landon Lenoir.

"Landon is a three-level playmaker who uses speed and route running to separate from defenses," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He changes his route tempo and speeds to rock coverages to sleep, is a glider who separates effortlessly, and uses his hands with good arm extension to catch everything."

Following a standout career at Southern Illinois, Lenoir signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent and was with the team through minicamp before a two-year stint with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL.

Lenoir finished his career at Southern Illinois as the third-leading receiver in school history with 204 receptions, second all-time with 2,615 yards, and number 5 in receiving touchdowns with 19. He earned All-MVFC honors three times and was named the team MVP as a senior. In his final college season, Lenoir made 61 catches for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns.

"This game means a lot to me, and I want to continue to grow. My goal is to get back to the NFL, so doing my job with the Panthers can help me reach that goal," said Lenoir. "A lot of IFL teams reached out, but there was just something about the Panthers. Rob Keefe personally reached out to me, and I heard his voice. This team just felt a little more like home for me. They seem trustworthy and have a plan."

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from November 27, 2024

Panthers Sign Wide Receiver Landon Lenoir - Bay Area Panthers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.