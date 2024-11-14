Freight Add to Weapons with Isiah Cox

November 14, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of wide receiver Isiah Cox for the 2025 season.

At Walker High School, Cox was a three-time Big Play Player of the Year recipient and earned All-State honors twice. He was also named Receiver of the Year and recorded 993 yards and 24 touchdowns.

After high school, Cox continued his football career at Ohio University. His first collegiate catch went for 36 yards and a touchdown against Virginia. He put together a breakout performance that gained a season-high three receptions for 147 yards against Northern Illinois.

In his second season with the Bobcats, Cox led the team with a career-high 39 receptions and 663 receiving yards. In his last season with the Bobcats, Cox caught 30 passes for 362 yards and four touchdowns.

Cox finished his final year of eligibility at Alabama A&M, where he had 334 total yards and one touchdown. After his college career, Cox joined the San Diego Strike Force for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League.

With the Strike Force, Cox had 26 receptions for 302 yards and 9 touchdowns.

