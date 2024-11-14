Barnstormers Add to O-Line

November 14, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed offensive lineman Jake Jackson to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Jackson (6-5, 325, Angelo State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Jackson spent two seasons at Angelo State University, starting in 23 games with the Rams.

"We have had our eye on Jake since last season when he was coming out of Angelo State," said Head Coach Dave Mogensen. "He is a massive man who moves way better than he should at nearly 6'6" and 340 pounds. He was a rock at tackle for a pair of Angelo State squads that made the D2 playoffs and should be someone who can step in and compete for a starting guard spot for us from the jump."

Jackson will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

