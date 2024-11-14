Panthers Re-Sign Defensive Back Joe Foucha

November 14, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers are bringing back a proven talent in the secondary with the re-signing of IFL All-2nd Team defensive back Joe Foucha.

"We are thrilled to have Joe back with us. He's an aggressive, ball-hawking defensive back who never shies away from a challenge," said Panther Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He's one of the most physical players you'll find in football, and his athletic ability, instincts, and confidence always put him in great positions to make plays on the field."

In his first season out of LSU and after NFL stints with Buffalo and Kansas City, Foucha emerged as one of the league's top defensive players. He finished the regular season tied for the fourth most interceptions with six and tied for fourth in the league in passes defended with 18. He also shared the league lead with two fumble recoveries. Among the highlights for the former LSU standout was a 10-yard interception return for a score in the home win against San Diego on April 20.

Following his outstanding season, Foucha was named to the 2024 All-IFL Second Team as well as the IFL All-Rookie Team.

"We've built something great here, and I'm coming back to finish it. Winning the championship was the goal when I first signed with the team," said Foucha. "Working with Coach Keefe, I learned all the ins and outs of the game as a rookie. Now, all I need to do is go out there and play freely, making the plays that come my way."

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from November 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.