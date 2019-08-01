Freedom Fall in Finale with Gateway

FLORENCE, Ky - With hopes of sweeping a quick two-game series, the Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, dropped a, 4-2, contest with the Gateway Grizzlies on Thursday night at UC Health Stadium.

The Freedom (42-28) would race out to an early one-run lead facing righty, Reign Letkeman (3-2), courtesy a sacrifice-fly from Ryan Rinsky after an earlier double from Luis Pintor, allowing Florence to jump in front, 1-0.

Daniel Williams (3-3) did not have his best stuff in his ninth start for the Freedom, the pitch to contact hurler surrendering eight hits and three runs over his 3.2 innings of work on Thursday. Gateway (29-38) got to the right-hander in the top of the fourth, plating all three runs on four hits as the visitors took a, 3-1, edge. Shawon Dunston Jr. plated the first run with a sacrifice-fly of his own, before Gunnar Buhner cleared the bases with a two-out, two-run double. Hayden Wheeler would take over from there, fanning the only batter he faced in the frame to keep the deficit at two.

Florence would go on to use four pitchers after Williams, who finished with a final line of 3.2 innings, eight hits allowed leading to three earned runs, with no walks and two whiffs in the abbreviated start defeat.

The home team would make it a one-run game in the fifth, Austin Wobrock lacing an RBI-double to score Connor Crane from first following his hit-by-pitch, the score moving to, 3-2, visitors.

With Ryan Mordecai on the hill in the eighth, Grizzlies catcher, Zak Taylor unleashed his first homer of the year, a line-drive over the wall in left as Gateway reclaimed a two-run advantage at, 4-2.

Geoff Bramblett would be the fifth pitcher used by the Grizzlies in the finale, emerging in search of his eighth save in the bottom of the ninth. Bramblett would seal the Freedom defeat, facing four hitters and striking out a pair en route to slamming the door. Starter, Letkeman earned the win, finishing five frames and allowing two runs, both earned, on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

The Freedom will look to get back on track on Friday when they continue their home-stand with the Washington Wild Things coming to UC Health Stadium for a weekend four-game series. Florence will throw southpaw, George Faue (0-1, 3.85) in game one, opposite righty, Nick Gallagher (1-1, 6.39) of the Wild Things with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

