Freedom and Crushers Suspended in Second

July 16, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Freedom News Release





AVON, Oh - The opening game of a mid-week series that pitted the Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, and the Lake Erie Crushers in a battle of two first place teams, was suspended due to rain in the second inning.

The Freedom (37-18) were leading Lake Erie (27-24), 1-0, when the players were pulled off the field in the bottom of the second inning. When play resumes on Wednesday at 5:05 p.m., Brody Wofford will be in the box in a 1-2 count with nobody on and no outs.

Wednesday will now be a doubleheader day at Sprenger Health Care Stadium, with the rest of the opening game to be played out over nine innings, before a 7 inning night-cap between the two division leaders follows approximately a half hour after the conclusion of game one.

The Florence Freedom are members of the Independent Frontier League and play all home games at UC Health Stadium located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, KY. The Freedom can be found online at florencefreedom.com, or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

