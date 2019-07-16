Lake Erie Crushers Rained Out

Tuesday night's game between the Lake Erie Crushers and Florence Freedom at Sprenger Stadium has been suspended due to rain.

The game was suspended in the bottom of the second inning with the Freedom leading 1-0.

They will pick up the action on Wednesday evening at 5:05 PM. They'll finish the first game and play a seven inning game approximately a half hour after the first game is over.

