Lake Erie Crushers Rained Out
July 16, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Tuesday night's game between the Lake Erie Crushers and Florence Freedom at Sprenger Stadium has been suspended due to rain.
The game was suspended in the bottom of the second inning with the Freedom leading 1-0.
They will pick up the action on Wednesday evening at 5:05 PM. They'll finish the first game and play a seven inning game approximately a half hour after the first game is over.
Check out the Lake Erie Crushers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from July 16, 2019
- Bolts Drop Opener in Washington - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Freedom and Crushers Suspended in Second - Florence Freedom
- Lake Erie Crushers Rained Out - Lake Erie Crushers
- Otters and Slammers Series Opener Postponed - Evansville Otters
- Cousins Joining Brewers - Schaumburg Boomers
- Ryan Bird to be Inducted into Frontier League Hall of Fame - Southern Illinois Miners
- Slammers Back Home After All-Star Break - Joliet Slammers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.