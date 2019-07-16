Otters and Slammers Series Opener Postponed

July 16, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Tuesday's series opener between the Evansville Otters and the Joliet Slammers from Bosse Field has been postponed due to inclement weather and wet field conditions.

With the postponement, the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Bosse Field.

Fans with General Admission tickets for the postponed game will be able to use them at Wednesday's doubleheader or to a future 2019 game in General Admission seating.

Those with field box seats will need to call 812-435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field box office to check for availability for the same seats or select different seats.

Broadcast coverage can be found on 91.5 WUEV-FM and streamed on the Otters Digital Network via YouTube with Dave Nguyen (play-by-play) and Bill McKeon (analyst) on the call.

The Otters are celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2019.

Wednesday is Deaconess and Orthopaedic Associates Night and Fellowship Night. Thursday is Bud Light Thirsty Thursday presented by Working Distributors and German Heritage Night, featuring German music, German beer, and kraut balls.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.