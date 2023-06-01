Free Play Ball Event on Sunday, June 11th

Join the Spokane Indians on Sunday, June 11th as we celebrate PLAY BALL Weekend at Avista Stadium! This free baseball youth clinic will feature instruction from Athletic Edge, a local baseball, softball, and fastpitch training facility.

All participants will receive a complimentary Franklin wiffle bat and ball set following the conclusion of this clinic. Space is limited to the first 200 registrants (100 per session).

WHEN: Sunday, June 11th. Session One runs from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Session Two runs from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

WHERE: Avista Stadium (602 N. Havana St). Parking is free in the lot adjacent to the ballpark.

WHO: Kids between the ages of 5-12, limited to the first 200 registrants (100 per session)

ABOUT THE PLAY BALL INITIATIVE

NEXT HOMESTAND: June 13 - 18 vs. Eugene Emeralds

The Indians hit the road for series in Tri-City and Hillsboro before returning to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, June 13th for a six-game set with the Eugene Emeralds. That homestand features SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night, Pride Night, (2) Fireworks Nights, and the Father's Day Game featuring Spokane's own Craig T. Nelson! Tickets for all games are available.

