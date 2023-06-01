Bats Get Strong Ems-Ed in Loss to Eugene

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians couldn't solve a pair of Top 30 San Francisco Giants prospects Wednesday night in an 8-1 loss to the Eugene Emeralds that featured all of three C's singles and four total baserunners.

#8 Giants farmhand Carson Whisenhunt turned in his best outing in High-A with five shutout innings in which a lone man would reach; a hot shot off the bat of Garrett Spain to start the third caromed off the glove of the leaping third baseman for a single that proved to be the lefty's only blemish on the night. At one point he struck out seven consecutive batters to rack up all his Ks in one stretch.

For his part, #9 Blue Jays prospect Adam Macko was solid in his own way. Three consecutive infield singles started the game, but Macko induced a 1-2-3 double play from the cleanup batter then had #19 Giants prospect Adrian Sugastey 0-2 before the slightest of twitches from the left hander while in the set position drew a balk call to force home the first run of the game. Macko K'ed Sugastey on the next pitch to strand a man and keep it 1-0 Ems. He went on to scatter eight hits - all singles and only four that left the infield - and walked one with five punch outs over five innings of work.

Macko passed the baton to Kevin Miranda to begin the sixth. The right-hander retired the side in order in that inning then gave up a run on a single, a double and a sacrifice fly in the seventh that made it 2-0 Eugene. Meanwhile, the C's offense was spinning its wheels against Whisenhunt's replacement in #30 Giants prospect Jose Cruz, who went six up, six down between the sixth and the seventh.

After a pitching change to begin the top of the eighth, the Emeralds put the game away after loading the bases on a single, a walk and a hit by pitch before consecutive bases-loaded free passes and a three-run triple plated five runs to put them in front 7-0. On came Sam Ryan, who retired the next two hitters on a run-scoring ground out and one of the finest defensive plays of the year. Second baseman Cade Doughty ranged to his left in shallow right field, dove, gloved it cleanly then made a tumbling one-hop throw all in one motion to end the inning.

Vancouver avoided getting blanked for the first time this year with a run in their half of the eighth. #12 Blue Jays prospect Gabby Martinez singled, #21 Blue Jays prospect Alex De Jesus walked and a balk moved them both into scoring position. Up stepped #13 Blue Jays prospect Josh Kasevich, whose sacrifice fly spoiled the shutout.

Ryan retired the side in order in the top of the ninth and #15 Blue Jays prospect Dasan Brown lined a single into centerfield with one out in the bottom of the frame, but that would be all as the C's fell 8-1.

Alan Roden failed to reach base tonight, ending his streak of consecutive games on base at 25. He has reached in 35 of 37 games played this season.

Despite the loss, the C's finish May with a 16-13 record and are 25-21 to own the best winning percentage in Toronto's system. They will wake up tomorrow morning tied with Spokane [Rockies] for first place in the Northwest League.

The Canadians and Emeralds do battle in game three of the series Thursday night. Trenton Wallace toes the slab for Vancouver opposite #12 Giants prospect Eric Silva. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. with coverage available on Bally Live, CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

