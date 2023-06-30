Free July 1st Fireworks & Independence Day Celebration

What: Free July 1st Fireworks & Independence Day Celebration

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium in Downtown Lancaster, PA

When: Saturday, July 1st. Gates open at 4:00 pm. Fireworks at 9:30 pm.

Who: All Public Welcome

About: This 6-hour FREE event packs plenty of family entertainment that will conclude with a huge FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA. In addition to all the fun activities the Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck will be open and pouring the area's finest craft beers and cocktails all night long! While the event is FREE admission. for a price of $22 fans can upgrade their experience and purchase a ticket for the Silverball Retro Arcade located on our skybox level! All games are free play and include Skeeball, Air Hockey, Pinball and more!

The full event schedule is as follows:

4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

- Clockwork Band performs live energetic tunes throughout the night!

- Outfield open for fans to play catch, frisbee, soccer, cornhole and other games!

- Kreider Kids Park open and FREE for kids to play in and enjoy carousel rides.

- Injoy Golf - Golf Simulator for fans to enjoy.

6:00 pm - Lancaster's own Hot Dog Eating Contest - who will take home the championship this year?

7-7:30 pm- Catch a preview of the Red Rose Rumble! This live wrestling event will take place at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Saturday, August 19th!

8:15 pm - Family Egg Toss Contest on the Field!

9:30 pm - Red White & BOOM Fireworks Extravaganza!

For more information fans can visit LancasterBarnstormers.com

