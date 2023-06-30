Revs Rebound with Late Game Comeback Victory in High Point

(High Point, NC): The York Revolution seized the lead with a three-run seventh inning and held on for a crucial 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the High Point Rockers on Friday night at Truist Point. The Revs bounced back after a tough loss at home the night before and remain in first place with eight games remaining in the first half, having now won five of their last six.

York was silenced offensively through the first six innings by High Point starter Justin Nicolino, who allowed just three hits over six scoreless innings. The Revs' best chance to score against the lefty came in the sixth when Trent Giambrone led off with a double to left, but Nicolino escaped with a 1-0 lead still intact.

The Revs jumped on Rockers reliever Cam Bedrosian in the top of the seventh. Nellie Rodriguez and Richard Urena set the table with singles and Alejandro Rivero executed a perfect sac bunt. That set the stage for Ryan January who came through with a clutch go-ahead two-run single through the right side of the infield, propelling the Revs in front with a 2-1 lead. Giambrone added an RBI double to deep left center for a critical insurance run.

Revs starter Pedro Vasquez (3-1) was terrific in six innings to earn the win. He was tested early as the Rockers had runners at second and third with no outs in the first inning but danced out of trouble to leave the bases loaded in a 31-pitch frame. His only run allowed came on a two-out RBI single by Shed Long Jr. in the bottom of the second, as he followed that base hit by retiring his next eight consecutive hitters and 11 of his next 12 batters faced.

Armed with the lead, the Revs went to the bullpen in the seventh. Michael Martinez led off with a double down the left field line and scored on a pair of ground outs to cut York's lead to 3-2, but Will Carter yielded no further damage.

J.P. Woodward was given a high leverage assignment against the middle of the order in the eighth and responded by tossing his 11th consecutive inning without allowing an earned run.

Woodward was brought back out for the ninth. After a leadoff walk, the lefty retired Martinez on a popped bunt attempt and recorded the second out when pinch runner John Daly was hit with a batted ball by Long Jr.

York manager Rick Forney called on side-arming righty Andrew Gross for the final out, and after Long Jr. stole second to put the tying run in scoring position, Gross struck out Michael Russell for the final out, notching his 13th career save and first with York.

Notes: The win is the 17th comeback victory of the year for the Revs and seventh when trailing after six innings. It is the third time in the last five games the Revs have allowed two runs or fewer on the mound. Vasquez struck out a season-high five. Revs starters are 4-0 with a 2.53 ERA over the last five games. York improves to 16-8 in games decided by two runs or fewer and 9-5 in one-run games. The Revs have scored 56 runs in the seventh inning this season which leads the league and is their highest single-inning total. Giambrone doubled twice and now has a seven-game hitting streak. Drew Mendoza singled and walked, extending his on-base streak to 28 consecutive games. It was only the eighth home loss for High Point, now a league-best 24-8. The Revs remain half a game in front of Long Island for first place, while High Point falls to two games behind Gastonia in the South Division. York lefty Nick Raquet (6-4, 3.28) faces High Point knuckleballer Mickey Jannis (7-1, 3.32) on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

