Free Community Fireworks Show at Silver Park July 3rd

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula PaddleHeads will host Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights - Community Fireworks Celebration on Friday, July 3, 2026, from 5-9 p.m. at Silver Park in Missoula. The free community event will bring families, friends and neighbors together for an evening of live music, food trucks, family activities, booths, a beer garden and a fireworks show following the Missoula PaddleHeads game.

Hosted by the Missoula PaddleHeads and sponsored by Missoula Motor Company and Town Pump, the celebration invites community members to bring blankets or chairs, enjoy the festivities and settle in for a patriotic fireworks display in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

"Fireworks nights have always been a special tradition in PaddleHeads baseball, and we're thrilled to extend that excitement beyond the ballpark and into the heart of the Missoula community," said Matt Ellis, President of the Missoula PaddleHeads. "As our country celebrates its 250th anniversary, we're proud to help create a free, community-wide celebration that brings together baseball, patriotism and the people who make Missoula such an incredible place to call home. Our community deserves to celebrate as a community, and fireworks and baseball are the perfect conduit to bring everyone together in safe and family friendly environment."

The event is free to attend and open to all ages. Guests are encouraged to arrive early, explore local food and activity booths, enjoy live entertainment, and find a comfortable spot to watch the fireworks after the game.

Event Details

What: Stars, Stripes and Summer Nights - Community Fireworks Celebration

When: Friday, July 3, 2026, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Silver Park, Missoula

Cost: Free to attend

Hosted by: Missoula PaddleHeads

Sponsored by: Missoula Motor Company and Town Pump

More Information can be found at www.gopaddlheads.com







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