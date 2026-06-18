Late Game Two-Run Home Run by Sebastian Greico Propels the Raptors to a 7-6 Victory over the RedPocket Mobiles

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - The Ogden Raptors have now won 13 of their last 15 games in another hard fought battle against the RedPocket Mobiles. In a game where the Raptors trailed for the majority, they managed to battle back and walk away with their second consecutive one-run victory.

The Mobiles got off to a hot start scoring five runs across the second and third innings. A two-error inning in the second helped the Mobiles score two runs, and then a three-run bomb in the third by Jordan Harrison-Dudley put the Mobiles up 5-1.

The Raptors answered with an electric fourth inning, seeing Colson Lawrence and Gio Ferraro both smash solo home runs, and Chase Valentine add to the run total with an RBI single. That three-run fourth inning got the Raptors within one. Chase Chatman went seven full innings on the mound, and held down the Mobiles after their explosive two inning stretch. They did not score again on Chatman's watch, and a Hank Dodson sacrifice fly in the sixth tied the game up at five runs each. Chatman left the game with it tied at five, having given up just four hits and striking out seven batters.

The eighth inning did not start the way the Raptors wanted, with the bases being walked loaded with no outs. The defense methodically worked their way out of the jam, allowing just one run and ultimately leaving the bases loaded. Kyle Lewis came in for the final batter in that inning, and forced a fly out to center after a 10-pitch battle of an at bat against Harold Torres. However, the Mobiles had taken the lead 6-5.

This lead didn't last for long. Colson Lawrence led off the inning with a single, and Sebastian Greico followed it up with a two-run home run that ultimately scored the winning run, and put the Raptors up 7-6. The Raptors entered into the top of the ninth with that one run lead, and despite walking the first batter, Kaden Kneip and his defense ended the game with an unconventional double play from a fly ball in right field, and a groundout to shortstop.

The Raptors will look to sweep the series tomorrow in game 3 which will be held at 6 p.m. at Lindquist Field.







Pioneer League Stories from June 17, 2026

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