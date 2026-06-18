Covey Signs with Twins Organization

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Glacier Range Riders News Release







KALISPELL, Mont. - The Minnesota Twins have signed Glacier Range Riders starting pitcher Jake Covey, bringing the total number of Range Riders players to sign directly with an MLB organization to 13, and a total of four this year.

Covey was in his first professional season and quickly established himself as a top arm in the PBL.

Through two starts, Covey had fired 12 innings, allowed just two runs, and struck out 14 against just two walks in the process. Not only was he having individual success on the mound, but he also had a 2-0 record to help Glacier to their best start in franchise history.

"From the moment I got to Glacier, I felt welcomed by everyone in the organization, from the front office to my teammates to the fans," Covey said. "Even though my time here was short, it was an incredible experience and one I'll always be grateful for. The support in the Flathead Valley was unbelievable, and Glacier Bank Park was one of the best environments I've pitched in. I'm thankful to the Range Riders for giving me the opportunity to continue chasing my dream, and I'm excited for the next chapter with the Minnesota Twins organization."

Covey finished his collegiate career last spring at Concordia-Irvine, where he pitched for two seasons. In those springs with the DII Eagles, Covey fired more than 163 innings, had 14 wins, 188 strikeouts, and nine complete games, with an ERA of just 3.03. Last summer, he fired 11 innings in the California Collegiate League, allowing no earned runs for the Orange County Riptide.

"Jake made an impact here from the day he arrived," said Glacier Manager Todd Pratt. "Obviously, what he did on the mound speaks for itself, but what stood out just as much was the type of person he was in our clubhouse. He was a true professional, always positive, always prepared, and someone our younger players could look up to. He fit in immediately with our group and was the kind of teammate every manager wants. We're incredibly happy for him and his family. Earning an opportunity with the Twins organization is a testament to the work he's put in, and we have no doubt he's going to continue having success at the next level."

Covey joins the Twins as the 13th player in Range Riders history to sign in the affiliated ranks, and the fourth this season. That number is the highest of any PBL squad since Glacier's inaugural season in 2022.

The Glacier Range Riders are an MLB Partner League baseball team located in Kalispell, Montana.

Established in 2022, the Range Riders compete in the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) and will begin their fifth season of play in May.

To learn about the team, visit GoRangeRiders.com.







Pioneer League Stories from June 17, 2026

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