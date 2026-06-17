Historic Offensive Output Leads Mustangs Past PaddleHeads

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Billings Mustangs made their first appearance this season at Allegiance Field Ogren Park in game 1 of a 3 game series with the Missoula PaddleHeads. Billings came in as one of the league's top 2 teams. Despite this it felt like the Mustangs had something to prove in their first trip to Missoula. The offense was a big part of Billings' success coming into the series ranking at or near the top of the league in numerous categories. To say the offense had a special night Tuesday would sell things short in what was a record breaking night for the Mustangs.

After a scoreless top of the 1st, the Billings order came unglued in an unimaginable night of success. The offense tallied 30 hits tying a franchise record. The bulk of these hits were for extra bases as well finishing with 17 on the night. 9 of these hits left the ballpark. This home run total broke a Mustangs franchise record that dates back to 1948. Centerfielder A.J. Shaver was the highlight performer in the ballgame hitting for the cycle in the win for Billings. All of this absurd production led to a 27-7 victory to send an early season message to the PaddleHeads.

Shaver's huge night began with a 2-run double in the top of the 2nd as part of a 5-run rally.

Shortstop Cameron Bowen followed this effort with a run-scoring double of his own as the Mustangs snagged a 5-0 lead early. The shortstop was a monster throughout finishing 6-for-8 with 2 home runs, 7 RBIs and 4 runs scored.

A push back from the PaddleHeads came in the bottom of the 2nd. Second baseman Michael Ball launched his first professional home run as part of a 2-run rally that made the score 5-2.

The Nevada-Reno product was 2-for-5 in the game. The offense on the flipside however was seemingly unstoppable.

Sean Lynch and Bowen kept the ball rolling for the Mustangs in the 3rd and 5th innings. Lynch got the run total to 7 with a home run in the 3rd inning. Bowen then launched his first home run of the night in the 5th to make the score 10-3. Lynch knocked in 5 runs in the game finishing 5-for-7.

5 home runs in the 6th and 7th innings put the game well out of reach. Bowen and Kyle Mikilus both left earth in the 6th, expanding the lead to 16-4. Charlie Muniz then added Billings' 20th run on the board with a bomb of his own in the 7th. The catcher was just another piece to the puzzle in a 3-for-7 night at the plate. In the 8th, Shaver put on the finishing touches to his special night.

The centerfielder had his best swing of the night in the top of the 8th hitting a 3-run blast with an exit velocity of 113 miles per hour to make the score 24-4. Shaver completed the circle as a result in a 5 hit performance. This marked the first time since 2021 that a player has hit for the cycle in a game at Allegiance Field. Remarkably enough this was the 2nd time this season the former Phillies product has done so in action with the Mustangs. Shaver was 5-for-6 when it was all said and done tallying 7 RBIs and 4 runs scored.

After absorbing this body blow, Missoula will now have to search for answers. The PaddleHeads (13-12) will look to pick itself off the canvas in game 2 of this 3 game set with the Mustangs (19-5). First pitch on '90s Night' is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Enjoy a fun night at the ballpark or listen to the game live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







Pioneer League Stories from June 17, 2026

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