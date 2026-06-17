Wild Pitch Seals the Deal for the Ogden Raptors Who Earn the Walk off Victory over the RedPocket Mobiles, 12-11

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - The Ogden Raptors were playing baseball again tonight, their seventh time in the last eight days. Tonight was game one of their three game series against the RedPocket Mobiles, and it was one that came down to the wire.

The RedPocket Mobiles kept their hot bats from their series against the Yuba-Sutter Freebirds going, with Hector Nieves launching a two-run home run in the first inning. The Raptors bounced back with a four-run bottom of the first, and they led 4-2.

The Raptors then broke the game open in the third inning, scoring five runs and putting themselves up 9-4. Garrett Bevacqua scored the first two runs of the inning with a two-RBI double. Sebastian Greico then launched a moonshot of a two-run home run, and Chase Valentine added one more with an RBI double of his own.

Caleb Bunch continued his work out on the mound through five innings in just his second professional start. Besides the home run in the first, he did not give up another long ball. Each RedPocket run came off of hard hit singles and doubles. When he left the game after five innings, the Raptors were leading 9-6.

A Colson Lawrence homer in the fifth stretched the Raptor lead to four, however the RedPocket Mobiles continued to battle, scoring three runs off of two solo homers and a single to make it a 10-9 game. Lawrence put together another strong at bat in the bottom of the eighth that scored one more run to make it 11-9, however the Mobiles weren't done yet.

The reigning hitter of the week Justin Johnson stepped up for the Mobiles and launched a 491-foot bomb that scored two runs and knotted the game up at 11. Kaden Kneip and the Raptor defense got the next two outs quickly after, and gave their offense a chance to walk it off.

And walk it off they did. After Bradley Pelle got on base with a single, Stancato walked, and Bevacqua walked, the winning run was just 90 feet away from the plate as Colson Lawrence stepped in. A wild pitch out of the hand of Wyatt Adams ultimately bounced to the back wall, allowing Bradley Pelle to score, and giving the Raptors the 12-11 victory.

The Raptors move to 14-11 on the season, and will play game two of the three game series against the RedPocket Mobiles tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.







Pioneer League Stories from June 17, 2026

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