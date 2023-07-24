Free Agent Showcase Times Announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc announced the times of their Free Agent Showcase, which will be held at the Huntsville Ice Sports Complex. The showcase camps are open to the public and free to attend.

This camp features free agents from around the world looking to secure a spot in the Havoc's training camp in October. There will be four showcase games spread between the three days.

Showcase 1 - Friday, July 28th at 7:30pm

Showcase 2 - Saturday, July 29th at 9:30am

Showcase 3 - Saturday, July 29th at 6:00pm

Showcase 4 - Sunday, July 30th at 9:00am

