Goalie Brawley Signs with Ice Bears

July 24, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Goaltender Brendahn Brawley with Plymouth State University

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed rookie goaltender Brendahn Brawley for the 2023-24 season. Brawley hails from Morton, Penn. and recently wrapped up his collegiate career at Plymouth State University.

Despite only appearing in 17 games over his first three seasons with the Panthers, Brawley shined last season as the primary starter. He played 26 games for Plymouth State, setting single-season school records with 22 wins and five shutouts in the process while also leading the Panthers to a top-ten national ranking and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. He finished his career in the top ten in program history in goals against average, saves, wins and shutouts.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

