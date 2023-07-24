Marksmen Sign Forward Loven for 2023-24 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, have signed forward Grant Loven for the 2023-24 season.

Loven, 25, from East Grand Forks, Minn., dressed in the final three games of the regular season for the Marksmen last year, averaging a point per game (2g, 1a).

"We're excited to have Grant with us next season. He's played at the highest levels of junior hockey and collegiately at the NCAA-DI level," said head coach Ryan Cruthers.

Making his professional debut on April 1 vs. Quad City, Loven's Canisius College team made an NCAA Tournament appearance this season.

Prior to joining Canisius, Loven was part of the University of St. Thomas team that made them jump from NCAA division-III to division-I play. He scored 22 points in 44 games for the Tommies over the course of two seasons.

Loven played all four years for his hometown East Grand Forks High School and won multiple state titles with the Green Wave.

He parlayed his point-per-game high school average into a pair of top-tier junior seasons with the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRidgers and the NAHL's Minot Minotauros.

"We expect [Grant] to be a great two-way player that should produce great numbers for us," said Cruthers.

Loven joins Connor Fries as the two announced forwards for the 2023-24 season to this point.

The duo, along with the rest of the Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Roanoke in the season's home opener. The only way to guarantee your seats for opening night is to lock in your season ticket plan today.

Season tickets are available by skating to marksmenhockey.com and clicking the tickets tab.

